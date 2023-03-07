Finding Broncos: Two Big 10 Cornerbacks to Bolster Depth

Finding Broncos scouts the 2023 NFL Draft with a pair of cornerbacks from the Big 10 to help the depth in Denver.

The Denver Broncos have a great starting cornerback in Patrick Surtain II, and Damarri Mathis had a solid rookie season with K'Waun Williams working the slot. However, their depth at the position is lacking, and these two corners out of the Big 10 Conference could be options.

Riley Moss | CB | Iowa

Pros

Tack background, and it shows on tape.

Plenty of experience in college.

Excellent production on the ball with 11 interceptions and 20 passes broken up.

Instincts are off the charts.

Sustains his leverage when in coverage.

Significantly better working face forward and reading the receiver and quarterback.

Does well against the run, with 44 stops in the last three years.

Allowed a completion percentage of 53.6% when targeted in his collegiate career, with a 47.7% in 2022.

Keeps it clean with penalties, with six in his career and three in 2022.

Has a good vertical and hit 39 inches at the Combine in the vertical jump.

Unafraid as a run defender to mix it up and does a great job of holding the outside.

Can be an immediate contributor on special teams.

Communication and football IQ are praised.

Hips are loose and fluid.

Excellent recovery athleticism.

Uses the sideline as an extra defender.

Cons

A bit of a boom or bust element in coverage, with 14 touchdowns given up.

Might be limited to a zone-heavy scheme.

Can get caught giving too much space when playing off-coverage.

Footwork can get clunky, but he has recovery athleticism to make up for it.

Sometimes he can get caught up with bigger and more physical receivers.

Good athlete, but not a twitched-up athlete.

Doesn't play man often, and his reps were not great with mirroring.

His length isn't great, and it does show up when attacking the catch point and with his tackling technique.

Missed 17 tackles in the last two years, 11 of them in 2021.

Overview

Moss is a fast cornerback and had an excellent week at the Senior Bowl. There is a lot to work with, and he has traits to work as a boundary corner and safety. With his range and recovery athleticism, along with how willing he is as a run defender, safety may be where he is best.

There are issues with his coverage versatility, though more exposure to man concepts could help him develop there, along with the coaching. He is excellent in zone coverage, but he needs to watch how much of a cushion he gives receivers when working in off-coverage. Also, the lack of length isn't ideal for playing in press coverage.

Fit with Broncos

With Vance Joseph coming, who loves cover-1 and cover-2 man, Moss may not be the best fit. However, he could work as a safety next to Justin Simmons in the scheme and give a versatile piece in the secondary that Joseph loves to have. The type of player Moss can be made to work in the scheme and learning under Christian Parker, who is viewed as a riser as a defensive backs coach, could be a great match.

Terell Smith | CB | Minnesota

Pros

Has good size and length.

Had some good athletic testing at the NFL Combine.

Plenty of experience working on both man and zone coverage.

Good tackler with sound technique.

Shown good timing in limited reps as a blitzer netting four pressures on nine reps.

Capable hand technique but needs to watch it.

Has shown the demeanor and technique for some good press work.

Limits the receiver after the catch.

His foot technique is great and helps with his change of direction.

Keeps solid positioning on the receiver on deeper shots.

Cons

Does bite on fakes in the route.

Needs to stay disciplined.

Can come in too hot against the run and overpursue the ball.

Ball production is fine, but he left opportunities on the field.

Has the size and frame to be physical but doesn't play to it.

They can get boxed out by receivers at the catch point.

Eyes the quarterback longer than he should.

13 penalties in his career, as his hands can get a little grabby.

Will lose the receiver through the route at times.

Hips can be tight and don't seem natural when flipping/transitioning.

Overview

Smith has been a rising corner through the process, and his versatility is a big boost. There is a lot that Smith does that you love to see, but the little things need to be cleaned up. His missed opportunities in college need to be erased in the NFL, as he had four interceptions, but the opportunity for twice that was there. When you see Smith be physical, the results are mostly good, except when he gets grabby in coverage. You want to see the physicality show up more frequently on tape.

Fit with Broncos

Smith is a more natural fit in the scheme than Moss and would be a good prospect to compete for that fourth spot and develop behind the Broncos' corners under Coach Parker. A lot needs to be developed and cleaned up, but he also can be solid insurance if Mathis doesn't take the next step in his development.

