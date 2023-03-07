Open in App
Prescott, AZ
See more from this location?
prescottenews.com

Approved! Yavapai College Bachelor of Science in Business Degree Receives HLC Accreditation

By Tyler Rumsey, Director of Marketing for Yavapai College,

3 days ago
The degree is the first baccalaureate degree offered by a rural community college in Arizona. Yavapai College has received notice of accreditation from the Higher...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Prescott, AZ newsLocal Prescott, AZ
Jeff DeWit, Arizona GOP Chair, to Speak at Pachyderm Gathering
Dewey-humboldt, AZ5 hours ago
What’s Love Got to do with it? Prescott BBQ Name Change, New Regional Park | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Prescott, AZ1 day ago
Marlow West Prescribed Fire Planned on the Verde Ranger District
Prescott, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Group pushes for renaming of San Francisco peak linked to racist history
Flagstaff, AZ11 hours ago
Prescott Valley Moves Forward with Improvements After Energy, Infrastructure Audit
Prescott Valley, AZ2 days ago
Scary Trend in Flagstaff. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans
Flagstaff, AZ3 days ago
Multi-Agency Speed Enforcement Detail in Prescott
Prescott, AZ22 hours ago
Good News on the New Prescott City Hall and City Council Chambers
Prescott, AZ3 days ago
Fatal Collision at the Intersection of Willow Creek Road and Haas Boulevard- PPD
Prescott, AZ2 days ago
How Much Snowfall Has Prescott and Northern Arizona Received?
Prescott Valley, AZ8 days ago
What You Should Know: Another Winter Storm for Arizona
Flagstaff, AZ8 days ago
Flagstaff police ask for public's help in locating missing 23-year-old woman
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy