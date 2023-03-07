Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
prescottenews.com

‘Above all else, believe us’: Doctors’ biased behavior toward autistic adults taints treatment – Cronkite News

By Deanna Pistono,

3 days ago
Doctors often show bias toward autistic adults, showing skepticism about their autistic identity, using ableist language or failing to recognize autistic people may react differently...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX20 hours ago
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Teenager Freezes in Shock When She Notices Father in Bleachers Has Travelled 15 Hours to Surprise Her for Her Birthday
Houston, TX1 day ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy