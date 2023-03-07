Open in App
Veterans Group To Pentagon: Ban Fox News On Military Bases

By Lee Moran,

3 days ago

A veterans group has called on the Pentagon to ban some Fox News personalities from being broadcast in U.S. military facilities.

An advertisement released by the VoteVets progressive political action committee online Monday slammed the conservative network’s prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity for knowingly pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“The most valuable weapon to the enemy is disinformation,” begins the narrator in the spot. “That’s why the Pentagon spends hundreds of millions training our troops to resist it. Yet, at the same time, the U.S. military uses taxpayer-funded facilities to broadcast disinformation on military bases, knowingly letting false propaganda infiltrate the ranks.”

Carlson, Ingraham and Hannity have “open access to spread their conspiracy theories to U.S. troops,” the voice-over adds.

