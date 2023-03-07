Every parent and teacher and camp counselor should start the day with this 1970s declaration.

But the curriculum on the Street was always bigger than counting and Weimaraners . From very early on, its creators showed the world as they dreamed it could be. Black people, white people, and furry blue monsters lived in the same neighborhood. At a time when people with Down Syndrome were regularly institutionalized, Jason Kingsley was a frequent guest . Moms breastfed their babies in public, and all anyone had to say about it was, "That's nice." The whole neighborhood knew enough sign language that they could talk with Linda . They welcomed a new neighbor with a song about how happy they were to have a new friend.
The most important message Sesame Street sent to its millions of young viewers was this: You matter. You are an important person. You are valuable.
In 1971, a young Jesse Jackson stood on the steps of 123 Sesame Street and got a bunch of kids to chant "I Am — Somebody," a poem by civil rights activist Rev. William Holmes Borders Sr.
These kids chant a message that we should give to every kid on earth.
Did I say kid? I mean human.
I may be poor. But I am Somebody! I may be young. But I am Somebody! I may make a mistake. But I am Somebody! I must be respected, protected, never rejected. I am God's child. I am Somebody!
So say it loud. And pass it to someone who needs a reminder that they are Somebody.
