KHON2

HPD seeking budget increase amid recruitment efforts

By Max Rodriguez,

3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The staffing woes continue at the Honolulu Police Department with 360 police officer positions remaining unfilled. The department is estimating 50 positions will be filled by July and another 120 in the next fiscal year, but with retirements and other unexpected departures, the department will likely remain short on personnel.

The conversation about HPD staffing shortages came up during Monday’s City Council special budget meeting. Honolulu Police Deputy Chief Keith Horikawa, said they are putting more focus on recruiting more police officers such as starting programs to introduce community members to police work as well as recruitment at public schools.

“It is slow, the amount leaving is kind of close to what we’re getting so we’re not seeing the big numbers yet, but I think the important part is that we’re shaping conditions to improve that,” Horikawa said. “For example, we have doubled our recruiting staff to eight personnel this year and we are in the process of implementing a cadet program and internship program for college-level criminal justice majors, a law enforcement curriculum track for public high schools.”

HPD is seeking more than $352 million for the fiscal year 2024, an increase of more than $40 million from last year’s budget. The majority of it goes towards covering salaries.

The funding will also be covering six recruiting classes in FY 24, and the department is considering offering bonuses for new hires.

Horikawa said, “which are over ten years old and we are currently field testing several models and looking to upgrade to a system with improved optics and sighting capability. The upgrade will bring the department in line with other metropolitan police departments and federal agencies.”

Bottom line, Councilmembers like Esther Kiaaina want to see improvements in hiring, 205 civilian positions remain unfilled and about 40 of them are for 911 operators.

Kiaaina said, “we’re always worried about boots on the ground and of course, we are gravely concerned about that, but if our 911 emergency operators are strained that’s not good for all of us.”

Horikawa said the department is not creating new positions for the fiscal year 2024 as they work to fill the current openings.

