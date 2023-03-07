Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Thousands of Rohingya refugees homeless after Bangladesh camp fire -UN

By Reuters,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqr86_0lA7S9De00

DHAKA, March 7 (Reuters) - More than 12,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees have been left homeless due to a fire that swept through a camp at Cox's Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh, the United Nations said.

The U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said more than 2,000 shelters and over 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres were destroyed in Sunday's blaze. More than one million Rohingya refugees live in camps in Cox's Bazar, most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

Bangladesh is investigating the cause of the fire, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said. "Once we get the report, it will be clear whether it was an act of sabotage or not," he added.

Fires often break out in the crowded camp with its makeshift structures. A massive blaze in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes.

Resident Shafiur Rahman, 24, urged the authorities to provide better facilities. "Our homes were torched in Myanmar. Now we are going through the same here," he said.

Amnesty International also called on the Bangladesh government to provide safer accommodation for the refugees.

"The government should recognise the danger of keeping large communities in unsafe, over-crowded conditions and take steps to provide adequate and safe housing to the Rohingya community,” Yasasmin Kaviratne, the organisation's South Asia regional campaigner said.

Rising crime, difficult living conditions and bleak prospects for returning to Myanmar are driving more Rohingya refugees to leave Bangladesh for countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia by boat, putting their lives at risk. U.N. data shows 348 Rohingya are thought to have died at sea last year.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX20 hours ago
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
A ‘base camp’ has popped up on vacant land in the Florida Keys. What’s happening there?
Islamorada, FL20 days ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA18 hours ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy