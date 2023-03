photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

The band Chicago is celebrating 56 years!

They just announced new tour dates for 2023 which includes a stop in Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater on Monday, September 25, 2023. This concert is part of the Farm Bureau series.

Presale begins on Thursday, March 9th at 10 am with code OPENER.

Public sale opens on Friday at 10 am.

Find tickets here.