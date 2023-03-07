Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Davidson County Source

Broadway Brewhouse in Midtown Closes

By Donna Vissman,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fT0DE_0lA7LkUf00

Broadway Brewhouse in midtown has closed.

In a social media post, they shared, “We wish this day would never come, but here we are. Sunday will be the culmination of Broadway Brewhouse Midtown. Please come out strong and supportive to show your favorite bar some love. We would love to see your faces.”

The last day of service was Sunday, March 5th.

Monday morning, the restaurant shared, “Thanks for a great weekend, everyone! Broadway Brewhouse Midtown is officially closed.”

The longstanding bar in midtown had been opened for over 20 years and offered craft beer with an impressive 79 beers on tap.

Broadway Brewhouse was located at 1900 Broadway, Nashville.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Kid Rock adds second Nashville summer show
Nashville, TN21 hours ago
The Listening Room Cafe to Celebrate 17 Years with an All Day Event
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Popular Taco Restaurant to Open Third Location in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The World's Longest Bar Set to Open in Tennessee
Shelbyville, TN11 hours ago
Hardy Extends Tour with a Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Villa Offers a Taste of European Design Near Downtown Nashville and Its Famed Music Row
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Here’s What to Know About the St. Jude Rock n Roll Marathon Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup
Nashville, TN2 days ago
This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews
Murfreesboro, TN16 hours ago
Penn Station East Coast Subs to Open Springfield Location
Springfield, TN2 days ago
The windstorm took out 600 trees in Nashville. Here’s why.
Nashville, TN2 days ago
The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN3 days ago
See Inside Johnny Cash’s Iconic $3.2 Million Waterfront Tennessee Estate [Pictures]
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Made in TN to Open New Nashville Location
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Street Theatre Company Presents ‘Ordinary Days’ at the Barbershop Theatre in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Truck hauling 30K pounds of wine overturns
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Pilgrimage Festival Offers Blind Presale Tickets Ahead of Lineup Announcement
Franklin, TN3 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023
Franklin, TN4 days ago
Boo, Metro Police Horse of 10 Years, Retires
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
2 Tennessee Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
Groundbreaking for LivAway Suites
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Kentucky Gentlemen break barriers as Black, gay country artists in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
What does ‘woke’ mean?
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville Predators Acquire Anthony Angello from St. Louis
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Tennessee
Gallatin, TN3 days ago
‘We’re ready to rock and roll’: Nashville roofing company busy following Friday’s storm
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Floor Plans for Your New Home
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nothing Bundt Cakes now baking in Clarksville with multiple flavors, sizes and styles
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Box of puppies found abandoned off Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy