Broadway Brewhouse in Midtown Closes

Broadway Brewhouse in midtown has closed.

In a social media post, they shared, “We wish this day would never come, but here we are. Sunday will be the culmination of Broadway Brewhouse Midtown. Please come out strong and supportive to show your favorite bar some love. We would love to see your faces.”

The last day of service was Sunday, March 5th.

Monday morning, the restaurant shared, “Thanks for a great weekend, everyone! Broadway Brewhouse Midtown is officially closed.”

The longstanding bar in midtown had been opened for over 20 years and offered craft beer with an impressive 79 beers on tap.

Broadway Brewhouse was located at 1900 Broadway, Nashville.