'It's time to restore faith': Boy Meets World star Ben Savage running for Adam Schiff's House seat

B en Savage, the star of the popular '90s sitcom Boy Meets World , announced Monday that he is running for Congress in California's 30th Congressional District to succeed Rep. Adam Schiff (D).

"I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues," Savage wrote on Instagram . Schiff is running to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who is retiring at the end of her term.

"And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests," Savage added, including a link to his campaign page.



Savage painted himself as a "proud Californian, union member and longtime resident of District 30 who comes from a family of unwavering service to our country and community." District 30 stretches from West Hollywood to Pasadena and from Echo Park to the Angeles National Forest, according to Schiff's government web page.

In January, Savage filed to run as a Democrat for Congress for the California seat in the House of Representatives . However, he had not announced the decision until Monday, possibly due to the fact that he was preparing for his wedding, a spokesperson told ABC News at the time.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Ben Savage seen on Day One at Wizard World Comic-Con at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Rosemont, Illinois.



This is not the first time Savage has run for office. He ran for office in the midterm elections, launching a bid for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in 2022. However, the 42-year-old actor lost his election bid.

Schiff faces competition for Feinstein's soon-to-be-open Senate seat, most notably in Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who announced her run in January.

Boy Meets World started in 1993 and ran for seven seasons. Savage starred as Cory Matthews in the coming-of-age sitcom set in Philadelphia.