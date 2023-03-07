Open in App
ABC7

Teen boys face hiking nightmare near San Gorgonio Mountain during storm

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dapN3_0lA7J0Ns00

Two teenage boys had to be rescued while they were hiking the San Bernardino Mountains last week after the brutal winter storm put them close to danger.

Cole White and Riley Ramirez had been planning the hike for more than a month as part of a 10-day trip.

The two quickly realized they needed help when they were on the ridge near the San Gorgonio Mountain, the highest peak in all of Southern California.

"We were in a really rough spot on the ridge," said one of the teens, who admitted the two became worried the day before the hike.

They huddled together for warmth for three nights, fearing they could possibly die before help arrived.

"They took good care of us at the station and first responders were very quick and effective and I think that saved our lives out there," said Ramirez.

Ramirez is from Cypress and was being tracked by his family, who, at the time, was in contact with the San Bernardino's County Sheriff's Department to find the teens.

Fortunately, search crews located them within an hour after launching their helicopter. The teens say they are lucky to be alive.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FINAL FORECAST: Storm System to Hit Friday, Then Again This Next Week; Avalanche Watch in Effect; Models Inside
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Entire SoCal Town Was Cut Off After Getting Walloped With 10 Feet of Snow
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Authorities call off chase on PCH in Malibu area after suspect's erratic driving
Malibu, CA5 hours ago
Carjacking suspect accused of firing at police during SoCal chase makes 1st court appearance
Corona, CA1 day ago
Missing boy from Las Vegas possibly spotted in southern Utah with 2 men
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Snow melt from SoCal mountains washes out roads in Sunland
Sunland-tujunga, CA2 days ago
Man Suspected of Selling Concentrated Cannabis to Kids in East Hemet
Hemet, CA15 hours ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA1 day ago
Winter's tale: Couple braves blizzard conditions to reach hospital for daughter's birth
Fontana, CA3 days ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Vape pens sold to kids in Riverside County; 2 arrested
Temecula, CA1 day ago
Suspect on the run after stabbing, killing 17-year-old outside California restaurant: police
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
City of South Lake Tahoe urging residents to prepare for impacts of rain-on-snow event
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago
Winter storm watch: Heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions expected across Central and West Central Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI1 day ago
Human remains found on Colorado's Independence Pass identified after 50-plus years
Twin Lakes, CO2 days ago
Another Storm Is Coming Our Way. Here's What You Need To Know
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy