Mr. 2A Basketball Jones, Local HS Seniors Sign to Play College Basketball

Devin Jones, who has been named the first-ever MHSAA Mr. 2A Basketball, signed to play college basketball at Pearl River Community College Monday.

Jones says he got the offer from PRCC last week and then visited PRCC and felt it was the right next step for him.

Fellow Velma Jackson teammate Jayden Jackson signed to play at Co-Lin.

