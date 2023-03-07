Open in App
Deadline

Japan’s U-Next Renews HBO Content Deal With Warner Bros Discovery

By Liz Shackleton,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDdSl_0lA7GQBK00

Japanese streamer U-Next has renewed its content deal with Warner Bros Discovery , under which it will continue to be the SVOD streaming home of HBO programming in Japan.

Peter Bart: Academy Reminds Voters That Oscars Still Matter Even In Moment Of Cutbacks, Strike Talk And Crushing Corporate Debt

The deal covers exclusive SVOD content rights for HBO, HBO Original and HBO Max Original new and returning series, as well as more than 2,300 episodes of library content.

HBO series covered by the deal include House Of The Dragon , The Last Of Us and Succession ; along with returning HBO Original and HBO Max Original series such as True Detective: Night Country , Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty and And Just Like That …; and upcoming series The Idol , White House Plumbers , and Love & Death .

Also included in the deal is the exclusive Japanese premiere of Steven Soderbergh’s Full Circle .

Australia's Foxtel Renews Content Pact With Warner Bros Discovery

U-Next CEO, Tenshin Tsutsumi, said: “The collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery, which began in April 2021, has produced great results as a strategic partnership.

“We have been able to deliver high-quality titles from HBO and HBO Max, the pinnacle of U.S. entertainment, to audiences as quickly as possible, and we feel that the number of opportunities for people to engage with our service through these titles has also increased.”

Warner Bros Discovery has so far not rolled out its HBO Max platform in Asia, but is understood to be considering options for the region. Last week, the company announced a renewal of its HBO content deal with Australian pay-TV operator and streamer Foxtel.

U-Next recently announced that it is merging with Premium Platform Japan, owner of the Paravi streaming platform. The combined platform would have around 3.7 million subscribers. Japanese broadcasters TBS and TV Tokyo are major shareholders in Premium Platform Japan.

'South Park' Showdown: Warner Bros Discovery Hits "Opportunistic" Paramount Global & Series Creators With $200M Streaming Rights Suit

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD2 days ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA18 hours ago
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Teenager Freezes in Shock When She Notices Father in Bleachers Has Travelled 15 Hours to Surprise Her for Her Birthday
Houston, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Biden Refers to Trump as the ‘Maybe Future President’ Then Quickly Offers Prayer as Audience Boos
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy