Fresno fire responds to vacant building fire

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno Fire Department battled a commercial fire late Monday evening.

Fire officials say they responded to a vacant building around 10:00 p.m. Monday at Olive and First.

Reports of large flames and smoke were seen coming from the building, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez said it was difficult to figure out what was going on upon arrival as the fire was mostly in the back of the building and everything was locked up as it was a vacant structure.

Officials say there were no injuries and no suspects at this time

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

