Two Jan. 6 Defendants Disappear Before Trial Dates

By Charisma Madarang,

3 days ago
A Florida woman who was scheduled to stand trial on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riots did not show up to court in Washington, DC, on Monday, according to the Associated Press . The FBI is searching for both Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III after a federal judge issued bench warrants for their arrests last week.

Joe Boland, a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Lakeland, Florida office, told AP that the court issued the warrants after it was alerted that the defendants had tampered with or removed their ankle monitors. Court officials have not been able to locate Pollock since late February, reported CNN , and the government’s search was largely unknown until she failed to show up to her hearing.

Pollock and Hutchinson were arrested in 2021, per the report, and charged with assaulting law enforcement. Pollock reportedly wore a ballistic plate-carrier vest during the riot and is accused of elbowing an officer in the chest and attempting to take the officer’s baton. Hutchinson is being accused of punching an officer and throwing another officer out of his way; authorities also say that he pulled back a fence that allowed other rioters to swarm Capitol police. Hutchinson was scheduled to stand trial in August.

Olivia Pollock’s brother Jonathan Pollock, who is accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol insurrection , has also gone missing for several months. The FBI offered a reward of up to $30,000 in exchange for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The defendants are among the 1000 people charged in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In February, the FBI arrested Jesse James Rumson (the man who allegedly breached the Capitol while wearing a costume panda head) on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

