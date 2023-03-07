Open in App
The Montgomery Advertiser

Enjoy country life in rural Autauga County home

By Paul Sullivan,

3 days ago
Flee to the country and enjoy a peaceful view of the heavens from the porch of a three-bedroom home for sale northwest of Prattville. The one-owner, two and a half bath design rests off County Road 21 in the midst of 5.7 acres.

The beautiful property is located north of the Browntown community in rural Autauga County.

“The land is beautiful, and the home is in great condition,” Realtor Connie Glenn said. “The atmosphere is country with farmland, pastureland, and homestead property. Other homes in the area are all different ages, being rural and private-owned land.”

The custom-built home includes a three-space attached garage, wrap around porches, wood flooring and ceilings, and a gorgeous fireplace. Outside, acreage abounds for horses or livestock.

“Move to where nights are peaceful, and where everyone helps and knows everyone. And neighbors will always be there when you need them,” Glenn said, adding that the property also is conveniently located near a Dollar General.

The wrap-around porch sets the stage for inviting country living. “A screened-in part of the porch is perfect for sitting and enjoying the peaceful private backyard,” Glenn said. “The kitchen includes loads of beautiful cabinets and granite countertops. A huge utility room has enough space for an office. The cook will like the huge walk-in pantry.”

The home’s interior also includes attractive built-in book shelving, and uniquely designed wood ceilings in the main bedroom and great room, Glenn said.

“The main bathroom has a large separate shower and double vanities,” she said. “The property represents country living at its best. The wood flooring throughout most of the home is perfect for the country. The two additional bedrooms are ample sized with large closets.”

Doing laundry will be a snap in the utility room. “There are tons of cabinets, a sink, built-in ironing board, and enough room if you need office space,” Glenn said. “There is also an enormous walk-in pantry. The home features plantation shutters throughout.”

The house and 5.7 acres at 1812 County Road 21 North are for sale for $499,000. The home was built in 2010 and offers 1,994 square feet of living space.

The attached two-car garage will keep the family out of the weather on cold, rainy nights. Outside, a detached 1-space garage and underground irrigation system add to the property’s appeal.

Breaking It Down

  • Rural living
  • Autauga County schools
  • Quiet atmosphere
  • About 20 minutes to downtown Prattville
  • To view property or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Connie Glenn at 334-315-9824.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive north on Interstate 65 past Prattville and take exit 186, the Pine Level exit. Exit to the right and continue for two miles. Turn left onto County Road 40 West beside the Piggly Wiggly store. Continue west for five miles. Go through the stop sign and travel about three miles and turn right onto County Road 21 North. Travel three miles and the property is on the right.

Source: Realtor Connie Glenn

