New York City, NY
New York Post

Photos show pair who scrawled ‘Murderer’ on Christopher Columbus statue: NYPD

By Allie Griffin,

3 days ago

Police on Monday released images and a video of the two vandals who allegedly scrawled the word “murderer” in red spray paint across the statue of Christopher Columbus in Central Park last month.

Surveillance footage shows the destructive duo climb over barricades protecting the statue of the Italian explorer — with spray cans in tow — on Feb. 26.

A woman in a bright orange coat painted over the “Columbus” text with the “murderer” accusation, according to the video.

Her partner in crime, dressed in all black, climbs onto the statue and nearly slips off while covering it in red paint, the footage shows.

The graffiti artists also spray-painted “Give us our land back” on the bronze and granite sculpture.

Statues of historical figures have come under attack across the country in recent years, as critics have pointed out or unearthed truths about many of the leaders.

Some believe Columbus was in fact a murderer of the indigenous people when he arrived in America in 1492. Others, however, see him as a celebrated figure of Italian pride.

If caught, the spray-paint suspects will likely be charged with vandalism and making graffiti, cops have said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the vandalism to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

