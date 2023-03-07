Time to unplug...

In case you forgot, Friday, March 3 was National Day of Unplugging. I don’t know how you could not remember since it’s always the first Friday in March.

This 24-hour period is set aside as one in which we should all put down our electronic devices and social media to relax and unwind for 24 hours.

I think this is fairly new and I could not find a rigid set of instructions, but I’m sold on the concept. That being said, I am going to offer my own set of rules that I went by.

First, you can’t unplug everything. Aunt Clara still needs her life support system and we have to honor that regardless of who is in the will and who isn’t.

I confess that I cheated somewhat, but I’m going to do better next year. For instance, I got on my computer first thing out of habit to check news and weather. This is a morning ritual right after taking my medicine and making coffee. Old habits are hard to break.

Confessing that I cheated, let’s look at what I should have done and not what I did. This is from my father’s teaching. I can’t count the times I have heard him say to me “Do as I say. Not as I do.”

The first thing I should have done was to unplug or cut off everything that has been developed since the introduction of the microchip. It was invented in the late1950’s, but really didn’t become practical until years later for personal use. To properly honor this date if you have a question of something’s use, don’t use it.

I am not talking about all of us meeting down by the bank and throwing our digital devices into the river. I am talking about laying them aside for a 24-hour period to enjoy the world around us like we once did. If you are young, you may ask what one can do without their cell phone, ATM card, tablet, etc. for 24 hours. Try it to understand how your parents grew up.

The sun will still come up the next day as usual. I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed the day when I remembered to abstain.

Weather permitting next year, it could be a good day for golf, with a hot dog and beer afterwards, as I’ve done for the 20-plus years. Hopefully, an afternoon walk could be in order.

A good book and recliner is a backup if the weather doesn’t cooperate. I always preferred a hardback, paper turning book as opposed to one on a tablet so there is no sacrifice here.

There are old friends and distant family you have been meaning to contact and this day is the perfect time to give them a call. I still have a landline phone so my cell phone is out.

You may claim that games are taboo since you play them on your device. The games I know are still available as they always were. There are decks of cards for Solitaire, Gin Rummy and others. Board games are available, such as Monopoly, Backgammon, Trivial Pursuit, Chess and Checkers. How long has it been since you and the family have played games together?

Along those lines, it may be a revolutionary thought but, how long has it been since you sat down with your spouse or best friend and just talked? You may find them quite interesting again. God bless and have a great day.