Chowan Herald

Rosenwald documentary screened at SPML

By Tyler Newman Staff Writer,

3 days ago

Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library recently played host to a documentary with local ties.

“Unlocking the Doors of Opportunity: The Rosenwald Schools of North Carolina,” aired late last month during a special program co-hosted by the library and the Edenton Historical Commission.

“[We] had such a great turnout that we had to set out more chairs,” said Alexis Tobias-Jacavone, Director of History and Communications.

Tom Lassiter and Jere Snyder of Longleaf Productions brought the documentary to Edenton and it included many images of Chowan County’s own Rosenwald Schools, which were featured in a Chowan Herald report last month.

“Mr. Lassiter and Mr. Snyder have been working on this project for over 10 years, and will continue to make documentaries about the Rosenwald Schools in other southern states,” Tobias-Jacavone said.

During a question and answer session, the filmmakers answered questions about their creative process and also told attendees about their visit to the St. John’s Rosenwald School out in Chowan County, which has been preserved over the years.

“The Rosenwald Schools were the greatest intervention in education that you’ve never heard of,” Snyder said.

Included in the film was an interview with a local resident, the late Virginia Jones. Jones taught for 31 years, including during the 1950s at South Mills’ McBride Colored School, one of the schools built with funding support from the philanthropic efforts of Julius Rosenwald.

“[It was] the first of the hundreds of former schools that [Lassiter and Snyder] have visited to still have some of the original pot-bellied coal stoves,” Tobias-Jacavone added.

The Chowan Herald previously reported that the St. John’s Rosenwald School had appeared to be gone from its original location, but has since learned that it is now part of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church on Indian Trail Road.

The pastor of that church, the Rev. Johnny Jones, spoke during another screening of the film in Elizabeth City last month.

Jones said that St. John’s School has been preserved as a community center. He added that the people at St. John’s are telling the school’s story by maintaining furnishings and a chalkboard from when the school once existed.

The documentary was made possible through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, North Carolina Humanities, and Truist Bank. It aired on PBS at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The digital version can be found online at https://www.pbs.org/video/unlocking-the-doors-of-opportunity-rosenwald-schools-of-nc-vs9b8g/.

