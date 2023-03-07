Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Cereal Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and on Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Golf: Alabama at Cabo Collegiate, Los Cabos, Mexico.

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Knoxville, Tenn.

Baseball: Alabama at Samford, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Video , Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Golf: The No. 17 Alabama men’s golf team fell two spots into 12th overall after 36 holes of play at the Cabo Collegiate Invitational. The Crimson Tide will enter the tournament’s third and final round with a team total of 596 (298-298). Nick Dunlap led Alabama during Monday’s round by collecting six birdies on the day to result in his team-leading 10th round in the 60s this season. Dunlap’s two-day total of 3-over par 145 (76-69) has him in a tie for 25th overall.

Swimming & Diving:

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener

180 Days

Did You Notice?

Herb Jones had himself a night with the New Orleans Pelicans:

Colby Shelton was named SEC Freshman of the Week following his five-home-run week:

And Alabama's soccer has extended to FIFA:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

March 7, 1983: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Taylor Tankersley was born in Missoula, Mont.

March 7, 1989: Howard Cross, star right end for four years who was coming off winning the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best blocker, was feted with his own day in Huntsville. The New Hope native was greeted by 400 of his friends and fans, including teammate Derrick Thomas, who presented him with a special prized photo of their playing days. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I think whenever you play football, at any time it could be your last play. That's the great thing about this sport. Every week and every play, you have to play like it's your last." — Shaun Alexander

We'll leave you with this...