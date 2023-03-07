Open in App
Bertie County, NC
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Trillium Health Unit to open in Bertie County

By John Foley Staff Writer,

3 days ago

Health initiatives the Bertie County Commissioners and officials have pushed for over the past three years have finally come together with the launching of Monarch’s Mobile Integrated Care Clinic Services that began in Bertie and Hertford counties on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, has launched its second Mobile Integrated Care Clinic offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Bertie and Hertford counties.

The first Mobile Integrated Care Clinic, also launched in partnership with Trillium in 2022, serves Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties.

The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will be at locations within several counties. On Thursdays and Fridays, the Mobile Clinic will rotate throughout each of the three locations:

Mondays, Gates County: Gates County Community Center, 130 U.S. 158 North, Gatesville;

Tuesdays, Hertford County: Soul Saving Station Evangelist Church, 337 Ahoskie-Cofield Road, Ahoskie;

Wednesdays, Bertie County: Bertie County Department of Social Services, 110 Jasper Bazemore Avenue, Windsor;

A complete schedule is available at www.MonarchNC.org/mobileclinic/.

The state-of-the-art vehicle is staffed onsite by a registered nurse and peer support specialist to meet the mental health and substance use disorder needs of people seeking services. Patients are also able to access telehealth services from a licensed therapist and a nurse practitioner that can include assessments, therapy and medication management.

Team Lead Kelly Hagwood, RN, has 12 years of experience as a psychiatric nurse, and is inspired by the initial feedback the team has been receiving from the clinic’s first patients.

“For the patients we have connected within the first few weeks, you can see them visibly take a deep breath when they realize they have resources available and we will be here to support them. It is rewarding having the opportunity to explain services to our patients and why we are here,” she shared.

Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson was pleased to reference the arrangement with Trillium at a recent commissioner’s meeting during a health service discussion.

“We brought the idea to them three years ago. I must say, Steve was on the Task Force and got it funded.”

Peer Support Specialist Winston Thomas will also be part of the mobile clinic team offering support through a shared understanding and respect for people seeking mental health services.

Lora Umberger, Monarch Vice President of Operations, Outpatient Administrative Services, says the pandemic brought to light critical health care deficits in North Carolina’s rural areas with few health care providers available and a high need. “In partnerships with Trillium, Monarch’s mobile clinics are able to offer and reach people in need right where they live with reliable, consistent care,” she notes.

For up-to-date information on the clinic’s schedule and services, visit www.MonarchNC.org/mobileclinic. When parked at a community location, the mobile clinics are open from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and appointments can be scheduled by calling (866) 272-7826. Walk-in appointments are welcome.

Accepted forms of payment include Medicaid, Medicare, most commercial insurances (plans may vary) and private pay.

Monarch is committed to supporting, educating, and empowering people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, mental illness, and substance use disorders to choose and achieve what is important to them.

Established in 1958, Monarch provides support statewide in North Carolina to more than 28,800 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illness, and substance use disorders.

The nonprofit organization has earned accreditation by The Joint Commission, indicating a nationwide mark of quality. To learn more about how Monarch provides support, please call (866) 272-7826 or visit www.MonarchNC.org.

Trillium is a local governmental agency that manages serious mental health conditions, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disability services in eastern North Carolina.

