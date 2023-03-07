Open in App
The Associated Press

Cleveland State tops Milwaukee 93-80 in Horizon semifinal

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points to propel No. 3 seed Cleveland State to a 93-80 victory over second-seeded Milwaukee on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Horizon League Tournament.

The Vikings will play No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky in Tuesday’s championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Enaruna made 9 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of his free throws for Cleveland State (21-12). Tae Williams finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Deante Johnson totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Reserves Yahel Hill and freshman Ramar Pryor scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Jalen Johnson paced the Panthers (21-11) with 24 points and eight rebounds. BJ Freeman added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Justin Thomas came off the bench to score 10.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

