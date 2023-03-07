Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Residents want action after reckless drivers cause damage in south Sacramento neighborhood

By Steve Large,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqNzh_0lA6hn8z00

Residents want action from county after sideshow stress 02:30

SACRAMENTO — Surveillance cameras caught one car doing donuts and another slamming into a front yard fence on Mendocino Boulevard in south Sacramento.

Now, a father is calling on the county to take action. Jordan Kemp lives on the street with his young family.

"This year, it's been off the hook," Kemp said.

Fences lining his street show the damage from vehicle crashes.

Kemp's concerned his family, with a baby on the way, is unsafe. He keeps his 6-year-old son off their outdoor play structure —because of all the dangerous driving.

"Depending on the time of day it is, I don't even like him being in this yard just because if somebody comes through here fast enough, they could jump over the bricks," Kemp said. "I want the county to put in two speed bumps."

Matt Robinson is the Sacramento County Department of Transportation spokesperson.

The county will consider installing speed bumps if a resident gets 10 signatures submitted by neighbors, a move Kemp plans on making. County engineers then conduct a traffic study, and ultimately, the Board of Supervisors approves the traffic calming measures.

A speed bump fix is not fast.

"It could take up to a year for staff to get out there because the list we have is pretty long," Robinson said. "We have 5,200 lane miles of road in the county."

Kemp is calling for action to stop Mendocino Boulevard from becoming more like 'Demolition Drive.'

"I'm scared," he said. "I don't want to lose my son. I mean, it sucks that my son can't come out and play at certain times in the yard and I got to keep him inside."

The county said it did approve 22 streets for speed bumps last year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
Pickup truck hit by SacRT light rail train in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova, CA1 day ago
Driver hurt in crash involving light rail train, pickup truck in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova, CA1 day ago
Jacknifed semitruck outside of Sacramento temporarily blocked all lanes on I-5 southbound
Sacramento, CA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man trying to cross Highway 80 in Vallejo struck and killed
Vallejo, CA13 hours ago
Driver Killed in Auburn Run-Off-Road Accident
Auburn, CA18 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies after crash involving sedan in south Sacramento
Sacramento, CA18 hours ago
Solo-Vehicle Crash Near Rancho Murieta Causes Fatalities
Rancho Murieta, CA1 day ago
Sacramento fire crews training for water rescues ahead of atmospheric river
Sacramento, CA11 hours ago
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary March 7, 2023
Elk Grove, CA22 hours ago
Big rig driver from Sacramento killed in Highway 99 crash involving DUI suspect
Merced, CA2 days ago
El Dorado County residents brace for flooding and snow; told to stay off roads
Cameron Park, CA5 hours ago
Police arrest 2 men after high-speed pursuit, I-80 crash in stolen vehicle
Hercules, CA17 hours ago
Pollock Pines Fatality Crash Involves Two Vehicles
Pollock Pines, CA1 day ago
Male pedestrian shot in the face during robbery in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA7 hours ago
Rio Linda tree topples onto gas meter, causing leak; power lines also taken down
Rio Linda, CA5 hours ago
Two arrested outside of Placer County courthouse for drug possession
Rocklin, CA1 day ago
Teen Vanishes After Car Crash
Rocklin, CA1 day ago
Wilton area braces for what could be repeat of dangerous January flooding
Wilton, CA5 hours ago
Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Dozens of stolen credit cards, driver licenses and electronics found in Citrus Heights home
Citrus Heights, CA19 hours ago
Sonic Drive-In Project will Not Move Forward in Natomas
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
'A total loss' | Roof collapses on Nevada City school's gym
Nevada City, CA1 day ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA15 hours ago
Person seriously hurt in south Sacramento shooting, police say
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Two people dead, two others in critical condition after shooting in Sacramento neighborhood
Sacramento, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy