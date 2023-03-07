Open in App
Lodi, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Lodi man sentenced to life for orchestrating murder of beloved podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock

By CBS13 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13weRS_0lA6hmGG00

Lodi man sentence to life for murder of beloved podiatrist 00:23

LODI — An 83-year-old man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of beloved Lodi podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock.

Robert Elmo Lee was found guilty last March of orchestrating the murder of Shock, who was shot dead at his Lodi home on August 1, 2018. Lee hired three Sacramento men — Mallory Stewart, Christopher Costello and Raymond Jacquett IV —   to help him commit the crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5ibL_0lA6hmGG00
From left: Robert Elmo Lee, Christopher Anthony Costello, Mallory Stewart, and Raymond Jacquett. Lodi Police Department

Stewart pled guilty last year to first-degree murder with a weapons enhancement for his role as the gunman. The year prior, Costello was found guilty of his role in the murder-for-hire scheme. Jacquett, IV, was sentenced in December 2019 for his role as the getaway driver.

During the investigation, a local man told detectives Lee blamed the doctor for his wife's death.

In September 2018, CBS13 discovered that Lee's deceased wife, Bonnie Lee, had been a patient of Shock. She filed a complaint against him with the California Board of Podiatric Medicine after what began as a hangnail turned into a partial foot amputation. Shock was placed on probation in 2016. He surrendered his license in 2018 after another violation in 2016.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
Remains found in case of Bay Area woman who vanished on Valentine's Day
Fairfield, CA17 hours ago
Panic alarm helps save woman during domestic violence attack, Roseville Police say
Roseville, CA10 hours ago
Fairfield Police Find Remains of Missing Woman, Husband Already Charged With Murder
Fairfield, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman with robbery warrant arrested after being recognized by officer six months later Saturday morning
Turlock, CA23 hours ago
Stockton Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Illegal Possession of Ammunition
Stockton, CA13 hours ago
Citrus Heights police arrest two in connection with ID theft case
Citrus Heights, CA13 hours ago
Male pedestrian shot in the face during robbery in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA7 hours ago
Victims identified in Stanislaus County triple fatal collision
Patterson, CA21 hours ago
2 arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession right outside of South Placer Jail
Roseville, CA1 day ago
Man convicted of murdering girl, 9, during park shooting
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Antioch Police Make Arrest in Downtown Antioch Shootings
Antioch, CA1 day ago
San Joaquin County Man Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft, Being Felon in Possession of Firearm
Stockton, CA1 day ago
Man convicted of shooting and killing 9-year-old girl at Mama Marks Park
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
No weapon found after Modesto school put on lockdown, student arrested
Modesto, CA10 hours ago
Two arrested outside of Placer County courthouse for drug possession
Rocklin, CA1 day ago
The saga of David Misch: Judge believes alleged Bay Area serial killer may not have acted alone, tragic details of notorious slayings revealed
Hayward, CA3 days ago
Police on lookout for burglary suspect
Placerville, CA1 day ago
Fairfield woman who disappeared in February identified as burned remains found in Fresno County
Fairfield, CA2 days ago
Student stabbed during Stockton-area high school fight with other student, officials say
Stockton, CA2 days ago
Friend’s Attempt To End Argument Results In Blows
Columbia, CA3 days ago
Man found dead in Stockton is fourth homicide in city in three days
Stockton, CA4 days ago
Sacramento big rig driver killed in suspected DUI crash in Merced County
Sacramento, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy