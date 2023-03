KUTV

Mother of man killed by Farmington PD is self-proclaimed member of antigovernment group By Wendy Halloran, KUTV, 3 days ago

By Wendy Halloran, KUTV, 3 days ago

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look into the antigovernment beliefs of a man, who was shot and killed during a ...