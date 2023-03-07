Dayton’s Jewish Community expecting record crowd for Purim celebration

Today Dayton’s Jewish Community is set to celebrate Purim with a creative twist.

This year’s celebration will be themed “Purim in Jerusalem,” according to a release from Chabad of Greater Dayton.

Festivities will begin with a Megillah reading around 5:30 p.m. at Chabad of Greater Dayton, located at 2001 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood.

Following the reading, there will be a virtual tour of the ancient holy temple along with a live harp performance and dinner.

“Purim is a time to celebrate as a community, to gather together — adults and children — to hear the story of our survival as a people,” said Rabbi Levi Simon, Programming Director of Chabad of Greater Dayton. “What greater joy can there be than to be surrounded by family and friends in celebration of our rich heritage!”

Leaders are expecting a record-breaking turnout in attendance, according to the release.

To RSVP, visit the Chabad of Greater Dayton’s website HERE.

Those participating are encouraged to come in costumes.



