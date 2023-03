Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries March 7, 2023 By editor@murrayledger.com obits@murrayledger.com, 3 days ago

By editor@murrayledger.com obits@murrayledger.com, 3 days ago

Martha Jean Harding Alls, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Sept. ...