Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

SDG&E customers weigh in ahead of proposed additional price hikes

By Sarah Alegre,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHbQ6_0lA6ZaS200

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric is making a request to the California Public Utilities Commission to raise rates for customers. This comes as San Diegans pay some of the highest rates in the country.

Hundreds on Monday night called into a virtual meeting to voice their concerns. Over 500 public comments were sent, few showed support, while the majority voiced their grievances. To give perspective to the matter, SDG&E customers are paying 40% more for power than our neighbors in Los Angeles and paying more than anyone else in the continental United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I have never been impacted by electricity companies as bad as I’ve had in California…now you’re going to try to raise rates on us? This is crazy,” said one frustrated San Diego resident.

By this time next year, residents could pay over $8 more each month for electricity bills, and $9 for gas. People now feeling helpless, pleading with the CPUC to object.

“Everything we the consumers have done to help ourselves has backfired because SDG&E has us in a strangle hold,” said Audrey Clements, a customer who lives in La Mesa.

Several emotional messages were shared as many fear the possibility of energy prices rising once again. SDG&E’s request to raise rates comes on the heels of a surge in natural gas prices where nearly one-third of San Diegans have stopped or delayed paying their bills, leaving some in the cold.

“I can not afford to live without shaking in the cold…this is insane,” one customer said.

The reason behind the rise? SDG&E cites an investment in technology to achieve safety and clean energy goals, which some are in favor of.

“We are in favor of SDG&E’s commitment to invest in clean energy innovations as energy and reliability is critical in the success of our businesses,” Scott Ashton, CEO of Oceanside Chamber of Commerce shared.

If given the green light, the new rates will go into effect next year through 2027.

Two in-person public hearings are scheduled for March 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sherman Heights Community Center multi-purpose room on the 2nd floor.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
LIGHTS OUT, SAN DIEGO: SDG&E and the Natural-Gas Squeeze
San Diego, CA1 day ago
How the recent storms impacted San Diego’s water supply in reservoirs
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
Thirst For Water: How The Nation's Largest Desalination Plant Is Generating Change
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Street repair projects launched in several San Diego neighborhoods
San Diego, CA16 hours ago
Residents speak out on ‘Smart Streetlights’ plan
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
SDG&E requests rate increase for 2024 but public input comes first
San Diego, CA4 days ago
$1 million California Lottery winner strikes gold at South Bay supermarket
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
La Jolla-based crypto company to liquidate bank
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Atmospheric river targets California: When will the rain stop in SoCal?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
San Diego firefighters rescue residents trapped in San Bernardino mountain snow
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Xylazine or ‘Tranq’ is a new drug threat in West Coast cities, including San Diego
San Diego, CA9 hours ago
What renters should know about Chula Vista’s new tenant protection ordinance
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Wet weather on the way will be put to good use at the San Diego airport
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Lone Original Tommy’s in San Diego to close
San Diego, CA11 hours ago
END OF PANDEMIC FOOD AID MEANS 7.7 MILLION FEWER MEALS PER MONTH IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
San Diego's Valley Farm Market Planning New Grocery Store & Eatery For Del Mar
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego firefighters raise money for burn victims in ‘Fill the Boot’ drive
San Diego, CA16 hours ago
RV fire near La Mesa gas station prompts road closures
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
RV explodes at La Mesa gas station
La Mesa, CA2 days ago
San Diego officials look to redevelop Mission Bay
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Some San Diego businesses host overnight campers to survive difficult economy
Escondido, CA3 days ago
41,949 SQFT Coronado Plaza Placed Up for Sale With $43.5MM Asking Price
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Oceanside Industrial Park businesses petition against Brother Benno Foundation
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Mayor Bill Wells discusses safety concerns at El Cajon trolley stations
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
"Homeless Trash Service" helps clean up San Diego for free
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy