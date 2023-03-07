Open in App
FOX 5 San Diego

State Department warns to reconsider travel to Baja California after Mexico kidnapping

By Liberty Zabala,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peYlt_0lA6Z6Fb00

UPDATE: Mexican governor says 4 kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead, 1 wounded

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — After recent State Department warnings against traveling to Mexico ahead of spring break, new concerns are arising as the FBI investigates four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint there.

The State Department is warning U.S. citizens “do not travel” to five Mexican states. This comes after four U.S. citizens were kidnapped near the Texas-Mexico border . Authorities says they were in the country to buy medicine.

“I have gone to Mexico for all sorts of things whether it be for fun, leisure, vacation, just to see friends,” says traveler Jacob Felix. “Mexico is pretty popular for that kind of stuff. It’s very, very cheap. If you’ve ever been to Mexico or if anyone’s ever been to TJ in general, every corner has a pharmacy on it.”

Abducted Americans stepped into ‘hot zone’ of cartel warfare

The State Department also warns Americans to reconsider travel to Baja California where this traveler is headed for the night.

“I think we always have to be aware of what’s going on around us but we also can’t let fear dictate our decisions. I’m not going to be going for that long but I appreciate the heads up,” said traveler John Gustafson.

The State Department Travel Advisory says in part:

“Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico…”

4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

“I think it’s just kind of wrong place wrong time. It’s very unfortunate what happened but you know bad stuff happens everywhere,” Felix said. “I don’t think you should let this one negative situation affect the entire country of Mexico.”

The FBI is also offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the kidnapped victims and the arrest of those involved.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parents stunned after ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrest
National City, CA1 day ago
South Bay teacher suspected of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with ex-student arrested
National City, CA2 days ago
Arrests made in $10M Arizona-to-California recycling fraud case
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
NY woman kidnapped on Mexico trip then allegedly forced to Yemen by dad and brother for arranged marriage
Lackawanna, NY20 days ago
Mexican city where Americans were kidnapped has violent cult history
Austin, TX2 days ago
Widow of U.S. lawyer found dead in Mexico on "strange" incident before his death
Los Angeles, CA27 days ago
Orange County woman’s 6-month gambling spree at Wynn Las Vegas funded by $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV19 days ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
United Airlines Plane Nearly Plunges Into Ocean in Another Harrowing Incident
San Francisco, CA23 days ago
28 arrested after California ‘cartel-style’ killings
Goshen, CA10 days ago
3 women arrested, allegedly stole nearly $1 million in federal student loans
Lancaster, CA6 days ago
California man dead after being mauled by four dogs, authorities say
Jurupa Valley, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy