321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (March 7)

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here .

---

DoD planned hypersonic missile test, but scrubbed

A military missile test set to fly from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station over the weekend was scrubbed just before launch, the Department of Defense told FLORIDA TODAY.

The Army and Navy were planning on launching a hypersonic missile from the Cape on Sunday, but pre-launch checks forced teams to stand down from the attempt, the Office of the Secretary of Defense said. Warnings issued by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency last week were the first signs of a mysterious flight, but none of the active launch providers – NASA, SpaceX, and United Launch Alliance – had any scheduled missions.

Read the full report here .

Upcoming back-to-back launches:

March 8: Relativity Space “Good Luck, Have Fun”

Company / Agency: Internal Relativity Space mission

Internal Relativity Space mission Rocket: Terran 1

Terran 1 Location: Launch Complex 16 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Complex 16 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Window: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST Trajectory: East-Northeast

East-Northeast Weather: 90% "go"

90% "go" Landing: None; Terran 1 is expendable

None; Terran 1 is expendable Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space About: Relativity Space will attempt the first orbital launch of its 110-foot, 3D printed Terran 1 rocket. The inaugural demonstration mission known as "Good Luck, Have Fun" will not feature any customer payloads. The Terran 1 rocket is the largest 3D printed object to attempt orbital flight.

March 9: SpaceX OneWeb 3

Company / Agency: SpaceX for OneWeb

SpaceX for OneWeb Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX Falcon 9 Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Window: 2:05 p.m. to 2:26 p.m. EST

2:05 p.m. to 2:26 p.m. EST Trajectory: TBD

TBD Weather: 95% "go"

95% "go" Landing: Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of internet satellites on the third mission for OneWeb. Liftoff will take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station while the Falcon 9 first stage booster will attempt a landing at the Cape's Landing Zone 1, which will generate sonic booms.

As usual, we'll have live coverage of these missions at floridatoday.com/space . For the latest, see our full schedule at floridatoday.com/launchschedule .

Contact Emre Kelly at aekelly@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram at @EmreKelly.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (March 7)