Duke’s Waikiki donates $7.5k to repair ‘Hawaii’s only all-wood canoe’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, March 7, Duke’s Waikiki announced that they will be making a donation to repair ‘Hawaii’s only all-wood canoe,’ Hawaiiloa.

Duke’s Waikiki said it is to go towards the preservation of Hawaiian culture.

They will be donating $7,500 to the Friends of Hokulea and Hawaiiloa in support of its mission to carry on Hawaii canoe-building values and traditions.

On Wednesday, March 8, Duke’s Waikiki will welcome longtime canoe builders, members of the organization and the crew from Hokulea’s 1976 voyage from Hawaii to Tahiti and back to receive the check while celebrating Hawaiian canoe voyaging and building.

