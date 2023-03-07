Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
KHON2

Duke’s Waikiki donates $7.5k to repair ‘Hawaii’s only all-wood canoe’

By Julissa Briseño,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z90Rw_0lA6XZRl00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, March 7, Duke’s Waikiki announced that they will be making a donation to repair ‘Hawaii’s only all-wood canoe,’ Hawaiiloa.

Duke’s Waikiki said it is to go towards the preservation of Hawaiian culture.

They will be donating $7,500 to the Friends of Hokulea and Hawaiiloa in support of its mission to carry on Hawaii canoe-building values and traditions.

On Wednesday, March 8, Duke’s Waikiki will welcome longtime canoe builders, members of the organization and the crew from Hokulea’s 1976 voyage from Hawaii to Tahiti and back to receive the check while celebrating Hawaiian canoe voyaging and building.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

To learn more about Duke’s Waikiki, click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hawaii State newsLocal Hawaii State
Hawai'i Has Its First Carbon Neutral Restaurant, Thanks to Goats
Waimea, HI1 day ago
Experts: Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano signal unrest, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Honolulu, HI20 hours ago
Check out Genki Sushi’s newest restaurant and latest technology at Pearlridge Center
Waipahu, HI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DLNR urges vigilance after 2 boats run aground off Maui
Lahaina, HI1 day ago
PHOTOS: Strong winds wreak havoc in the islands
Honolulu, HI9 hours ago
Hawaii’s Mufi Hannemann: From Harvard Men’s Basketball to Mayor of Honolulu
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Toxic Baby Food Is Poisoning Hawaii’s Children
Hilo, HI13 hours ago
Permanent, affordable housing for former women inmates
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Maui man cited for harassing humpback whale, spinner dolphins off Big Island coast
Kailua-kona, HI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy