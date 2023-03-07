Open in App
HuffPost

Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump Speech Turned 'Real Creepy, Real Fast'

By Ed Mazza,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAWg1_0lA6Rhun00

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump used his weekend speech at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference to try to jump-start his flailing 2024 presidential campaign.

“And it got real creepy, real fast,” he noted as he played a clip of the ex-president telling the crowd: “I am your retribution.”

“That’s pretty harsh,” Colbert said, calling the speech a “terrifying preview of the fascism to come.”

Colbert also spotted some other odd moments from CPAC, including 2024 GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley telling a room with plenty of empty seats that “wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands-down.”

“Yes, wokeness is such a dangerous virus that it apparently killed two-thirds of her audience,” Colbert fired back.

See more in his Monday night “Late Show” monologue:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video shows Trump telling a McDonald's employee he knows the menu 'better than anyone in here'
East Palestine, OH15 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after Chris Christie led mockery over empty seats
Washington, DC3 days ago
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Wife of Sen. John Fetterman, Spotted Fighting Apartment Fire in East Pittsburgh
East Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy