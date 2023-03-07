Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Trump Speech Turned 'Real Creepy, Real Fast'

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump used his weekend speech at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference to try to jump-start his flailing 2024 presidential campaign.

“And it got real creepy, real fast,” he noted as he played a clip of the ex-president telling the crowd: “I am your retribution.”

“That’s pretty harsh,” Colbert said, calling the speech a “terrifying preview of the fascism to come.”

Colbert also spotted some other odd moments from CPAC, including 2024 GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley telling a room with plenty of empty seats that “wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands-down.”

“Yes, wokeness is such a dangerous virus that it apparently killed two-thirds of her audience,” Colbert fired back.

