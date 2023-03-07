Ed Sheeran Breaks Multiple Australian Records With MCG Concerts

The MCG , or simply the G, as locals call it, is a sporting and concerts caldron which has hosted countless events since it was constructed on its current site in 1853.
The opening and closing ceremonies for the 1956 Olympic Games where held at the MCG, it’s the spiritual home of AFL, the world’s largest Test cricket ground, and it has provided the backdrop for concerts by the biggest names in music, from David Bowie to U2, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, the Rolling Stones, Madonna and many others.
When the “Shape Of You” singer last toured Australia with Frontier Touring , in 2018, more than 1 million tickets were sold , a feat that wiped Dire Straits ’ record for a single trek (950,000) that had stood for more than 30 years. Sheeran’s Divide tour that year also set a new mark of 18 stadium dates across Australia and New Zealand, beating AC/DC’s old record (14).
Sheeran has a deep friendship with Australia and the Gudinskis, the family behind Frontier Touring, the touring company which produced the current recent trek, the 2018 Divide run and others.
All five of his studio albums have led the ARIA Chart. He has a chance to hit the national survey for six when his next album, Subtract , drops May 5.
Sheeran’s hit “Shape Of You” is the leader on the ARIA Top 100 Singles chart of the 2010s .
The Brit’s 12-date The Mathematics Tour of Australasia continues tonight (March 7) at the Adelaide Oval and wraps up Sunday (March 12) at Perth’s Optus Stadium.
