Filling In: Louisiana superintendent takes over as coach, helps lead Calvary Baptist boys to final

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Calvary Baptist superintendent Chad McDowell was going about his business at the beginning of the school day on Monday morning in Shreveport.

He planned to drive to Lake Charles later in the day to watch the third-seeded Cavaliers take on No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia in a Division III select semifinal game at 4:45 p.m.

But early that morning, McDowell's phone rang. It was Cavaliers' head coach Vic Morris calling from the team hotel in Lake Charles.

Morris' wife had gone into labor with their child, so he was headed back to Shreveport.

The Cavaliers needed a coach. Ideally, trusted assistant Cam Grinage would step in, but the former Calvary Baptist player isn't a faculty member. According to LHSAA rules, the head coach has to be either a faculty member or administrator.



That pressed McDowell into duty. With the help of Grinage and the play of a determined team, the former LSU-Shreveport head coach and athletic director oversaw a 52-47 win at Burton Coliseum.

"The first plan of action after the game was to Facetime Coach Vic and let him see the look on these guys' faces," McDowell said. "These are his guys. Coach Vic is more than a basketball coach to these guys. He is everything to them."

Kameron Kennon scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the 25-5 Cavaliers, who will face the No. 1 Isidore Newman/No. 4 Dunham winner on Friday at 2 p.m. for the championship.

Rondae Hill added 12 points with seven assists and eight rebounds. Malaki Thomas contributed 10 points with eight rebounds, and Ronald Strong chipped in nine points.

Kolby Thomas only made one shot, but it was a big one. Midway through the second quarter, the sophomore came off the bench and nailed a 3-pointer from the corner that broke an 18-all tie and kickstarted a 10-2 run.

"Coach Morris brings it up in practice all the time," Thomas said. "Everybody doesn't have to be a superstar. All we need is for everybody to know their role and fulfill it. (Chris Jackson) had two points and a big rebound.

"Our bench guys know their role. They do what they do best and that helps us."

The Panthers (20-10) trailed by 12 points, 43-31, early in the fourth quarter before scoring 12 of the game's next 16 points. A pair of Jaiden Mitchell free throws narrowed it to 47-43 with one minute remaining.

The Cavaliers clinched it with four free throws.

"The guys kept their composure," McDowell said. "They may have looked uncomposed, but they didn't break. They may have bent a little, but they didn't break. That's a testament to Coach Vic.

"Day in, day out, his message is to not quit and give maximum effort. Our kids have a ton of heart."

The Cavaliers are accustomed to tight games, having edged No. 14 Mentorship Academy, 54-52, and No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas, 56-54, to reach the LHSAA "Marsh Madness" tournament.

"I'd rather have those close games than blowouts because when it got close (Monday), it wasn't any different from our first two playoff games," Hill said.

The Cavaliers are looking to secure their first state title after finishing as runner-up the last three seasons.

"This year, we're going harder," Hill said. "We've gone harder and harder each year. I think this will be the year."

While McDowell was admittedly animated on the sideline, he credited Grinage for the X's and O's.

"I did very little, and I was reminded why I don't miss coaching," McDowell chuckled. "Coach Cam did all the substituting and play calls."

McDowell said Morris will be back for the title game on Friday.

"Coach Vic is a perfect example of what anybody would want in a dad and a husband," he said. "He's a super mentor to these guys. He's more than a basketball coach."

And for those wondering, Morris' newborn daughter - named LaBlue Stepfionne Morris - was born at 8:23 p.m. on Monday night.