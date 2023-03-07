Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeff Capel named ACC Coach of the Year

By Mike Darnay,

3 days ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 6, 2023 (Pt. 1) 04:46

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel has been named the ACC's Coach of the Year.

Capel has led Pitt to a 21-win season with 14 of those wins coming in conference play.

Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke called the announcement reflective of Capel's leadership, staff, and student-athletes.

It's unclear if the Panthers will qualify for the NCAA tournament or what type of seed they may land if they do get into the dance.

Pitt will play the winner of Florida State and Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina.

