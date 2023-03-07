Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Panthers reportedly interested in Chiefs free-agent WR Mecole Hardman

By Anthony Rizzuti,

3 days ago
The quarterback position isn’t the only spot the Carolina Panthers are trying to work on this offseason.

In his post-combine wrap-up from Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic noted that the Panthers have eyes on Kansas City Chiefs free-agent receiver Mecole Hardman. Person, who starts by referencing general manager Scott Fitterer’s media availability from Wednesday, writes:

The next position Fitterer pointed to was wide receiver, and has said previously he’d like a wideout who can take the top of the defense. So it makes sense the Panthers have shown interest in Chiefs free-agent receiver Mecole Hardman, who ran a 4.33 40 in 2019 before Kansas City took him in the second round. Hardman, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, would be a nice complement to DJ Moore. Hardman should have plenty of suitors, with Spotrac projecting a four-year, $41.6 million contract for the former Georgia wideout.

When coming out of Georgia, Hardman turned heads at the 2019 combine with a blazing 40-yard dash of 4.33 seconds—which was tied for the second-fastest time amongst all wideouts that year. He continued to make an early impression into his rookie season, as he was selected to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist.

Over his four-year career, the two-time Super Bowl champion has amassed 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns off 151 receptions.

