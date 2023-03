Ten-year-old Harper Webb, a fourth-grader at Highland Elementary School, was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome at 11 months old, and despite the diagnosis, she is a bright and kind-hearted child.

Angelman Syndrome is a rare disease that causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, intellectual disability and sometimes seizures, according to Mayo Clinic. There are less than 200,000 cases of the disorder in the United States per year.