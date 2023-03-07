Lakers News: Does LeBron James Think Bronny Is Better Than Current NBA Players?

Is he?

It appears a cooped-up LeBron James is getting in some NBA League Pass viewing action, and doesn't think too highly about some of the pros on rival teams.

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star small forward took to Twitter tonight, where he got impressively honest about his feelings regarding the competition.

LeBron's eldest son, Bronny, is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth. Among his fellow 2024 NBA draft candidates, the 18-year-old has been steadily rising up the ranks this season, and is now considered to be a potential top 10 pick .

Who was LBJ watching to come to such a bold conclusion?

There were six games being broadcast tonight. Two of those games -- one between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat, and the other between the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans -- were technically on national television, having been broadcast on NBA TV.

If we're to assume he was just talking about the League Pass exclusives (although this season, of course, all NBA TV games are also shown live via League Pass), then the games boil down to Blazers-Pistons, Pacers-Sixers, Celtics-Cavaliers, and Nuggets-Raptors. By far the worst team among those is the openly tanking Detroit Pistons, while missing their best player, Cade Cunningham.

So is Bronny James, who profiles as a pass-happy 6'3" shooting guard and is expected to need at least a year of NCAA seasoning, better than, say, the worst player on the Pistons? We can assume that's lottery bust Killian Hayes (a DNP - CD tonight), two-way players Buddy Boeheim (also a DNP - CD) or Jared Rhoden, or 10-day signing Eugene Omoruyi. Rhoden played 6:14, while Omoruyi logged 2:49, meaning they were the "worst" players who saw minutes on the worst team that was active tonight. It's entirely possible that the high schooler could be better right now than these fringe pieces.

What about major rotation players? Generally, it always takes all but the most elite prospects (like, say, LeBron James) a little time to get acclimated to NBA play. Would adding Bronny right now, with no Summer League or training camp prep, in the stead of, say, Cory Joseph or RJ Hampton, improve the team? Color me skeptical, but I'm excited to see him in 2024.

