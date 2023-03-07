4 arrested for investment fraud schemes targeting Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Attorney Office District of Hawaii, announced that four individuals were arrested for investment fraud schemes targeting Hawaii residents.

On Monday, March 6, the four individuals were arraigned in federal court on charges contained in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Thursday, Feb. 23. Officials said the individuals were arrested in Waikiki over the weekend by FBI agents.

During their arraignment, they all pled not guilty and a trial was set for Monday, May 8.

Officials said one of the arrested individuals was ordered release on conditions, meanwhile, the other three are scheduled for detention hearings on March 7 and 8.

According to the indictment, they are charged with wire fraud involving allegations that they engaged in a fraudulent investment scheme by which they obtained more than $300,000. The indictment alleges that the four individuals are family and arrived in Los Angeles in January 2022 on Belgian passports.

It continues to add that they moved to Hawaii around September 2022, and allegedly solicited multiple persons in Hawaii between October 2022 and February 2023 to invest money, based on false promises that the money would be placed in high-return investment contracts supposedly guaranteed by a mainland wealth management firm and its partner.

Officials said that one of the defendants allegedly represented himself as a partner in the mainland firm, when, according to the indictment, he was not a partner, and the wealth management firm did not know about his claimed association or the purported investment contracts.

Additionally, the indictment alleges the defendants falsely claimed to have formed a private equity investment group; that they provided an investment contract promising a return of 315% per annum; and that the contract bore the name and forged signature of a mainland wealth advisor.

The false promises resulted in various individuals giving the four defendants around $309,000 including $249,000 withdrawn from an individual’s 401k retirement account.

U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors, said the charges are the product of close collaboration between federal and state law enforcement authorities. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Investigation and Prosecution Division of the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General.

“This alleged fraud is an unconscionable display of greed and manipulation,” said Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill. “The FBI is committed to bringing to justice those who perpetrate these outrageous scams.”