Fans Wonder Which Players LeBron James Thinks Are Worse Than Bronny: "It's Gotta Be Grant Williams"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

3 days ago

LeBron James' tweeting about Bronny being better than some NBA players has got fans trying to figure out which players he could be talking about.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James clearly doesn't think all NBA players deserve to be called the best basketball players in the world after a recent tweet.

LeBron claimed his son Bronny would be a better NBA player than some of the guys on rosters right now, which sent fans on Twitter in a frenzy trying to figure out which players LeBron is referring to.

One fan said, "Grant Williams rn."

The Grant Williams jokes kept coming, "Grant Williams seeing this."

One LeBron superfan was surprised to see LeBron take shots at NBA players, "Bron throwing shots at NBA players, he’s right tho Bronny is goated."

One more fan said, "Grant Williams when he sees this tweet."

Even respected reporter Anthony Irwin decided to poke fun at Grant Williams along with the fans, "Is it Grant Williams please say it's Grant Williams."

Surprisingly, a PGA Tour Golfer decided to mock the draft campaign LeBron is doing for Bronny, "You know Bronny isn’t that good when @KingJames is starting the drafting campaign more than a year in advance."

Another fan said that this is the start of the marketing campaign to get Bronny in the NBA, "Bron out here starting the marketing campaign to get Bronny in the league ASAP."

Grant Williams became the butt of this joke after his meltdown at the free throw line in a game that the Celtics lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Regardless, any player that Bronny could compete with on a skill level is not a rotational player on one of the best teams in the league, so Grant shouldn't feel pressed by fans making jokes at his expense.

LeBron James Hyping His Son Up For A Big Future

It's no secret that LeBron James has been waiting to see Bronny in the NBA . The earliest he can do that is in the 2024 NBA Draft after spending the next year playing either in the NCAA or professionally.

James is aware of the influence he can have over Bronny's career, revealing that any college in the country will take Bronny if LeBron calls them. Similarly, any team in the NBA would draft Bronny if they got the chance eventually. However, his staying value in the league will be determined by his skill and his skill alone.

Bronny will always be compared to his father's greatness and face unfair criticism by virtue of being the son of one of the most polarizing basketball players ever. But if he can withstand the pressure and actually achieve his ceiling as a potential DPOY-level 3-and-D guard , it'll be amazing to watch.

