Atlassian to axe 500 jobs ‘with the heaviest of hearts’

Atlassian Co-CEO Scott Farquhar. The company has announced it will cut 5% of its workforce.

Australian software company Atlassian will cut about 500 jobs, representing 5% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to announce large layoffs amid souring economic conditions.

Co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar said in a staff memo that they were announcing the cuts “with the heaviest of hearts”.

“To those who are leaving us: we are deeply sorry,” they said in the note, disclosed as a regulatory filing in the US.

The US$45bn Nasdaq-listed company and one of Australia’s most successful startups found a niche in developing software that allows teams to coordinate resources on complex projects.

It is the latest tech company to announce significant redundancies amid inflation-fuelled pressure on business and household spending.

Video conference company Zoom, payments portal PayPal and music streaming service Spotify are among those to reveal large layoffs in 2023.

Google’s parent company cut about 12,000 jobs in January, shortly after Microsoft cut 10,000, citing shifts in digital spending habits and broader economic weaknesses. Facebook owner Meta revealed similar cuts late last year.

The layoff tracker run by TrueUp Tech puts the total number of global job cuts in the sector at more than 160,000 this year, which is already two-thirds the number recorded during all of 2022.

The reduction in roles is probably higher given many tech companies have not been replacing staff members who have resigned.

Atlassian’s cuts come just months after a recruitment drive, showing the volatility of a sector that tends to record extraordinary growth and sharp pullbacks, depending on economic conditions.

Many tech companies recorded strong growth throughout the three pandemic years, as consumers bought gadgets, binge-watched streaming services and had web meetings with colleagues.

“The tech sector got an incredible boost and they went on a hiring spree,” said Dr Nathalie Collins, a senior lecturer at Edith Cowan University’s business and law school.

“There’s been a normalisation and a market correction and they are going back to delivering on their core businesses.”

Atlassian’s business is tightly linked to the broader health of the economy given the business-focused nature of its software.

The changes, described in the memo as a “rebalance”, largely affect talent acquisition, program management and research roles, the company said.

While many technical staff have been affected by recent sector cuts, non-tech roles like human resources divisions have also been targeted.

Atlassian said the cuts were not a reflection of its financial performance and it said it would reinvest in priority areas.

The company’s share price is down more than 60% from its record high in 2021. Shortly before that, it announced plans to construct the world’s tallest hybrid timber tower, located next to Sydney’s Central Station, which is now under construction.

The company’s co-founders said they wanted to allow people to say goodbye, armed with a 15-week separation pay package plus one week for every year of service.

“We know the industry standard is to block access to communication tools immediately. This approach didn’t feel right to us,” they wrote.

“Our default to trust is an incredibly important part of our culture.”

Most affected workers can stay until the end of the week.

“We encourage you to take the time for farewells, including writing goodbye blogs and sharing any handovers,” the memo said.

“Some of those leaving may not want to do any of this – and that’s okay too.”