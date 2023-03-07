weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS 3 days ago

3 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-07 01:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-03-07 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind ...