Benfica vs Club Brugge prediction, odds, best bets, TV channel, live stream for Champions League second leg

By Kyle Bonn,

3 days ago

Benfica look to lock down a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the second straight year as they host Belgian side Club Brugge for the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup.

The Portuguese side carries a 2-0 aggregate lead back home in great goalscoring form, having scored 26 goals in 12 matches through the 2023 calendar year. Goncalo Ramos, whose hat-trick in the World Cup against Switzerland announced him to the world, is leading the charge up front, back from injury and smashing in a brace over the weekend in league play against Famalicao.

Club Brugge will be desperate to make their mark on this two-legged matchup, but are fading through the second half of the season on multiple fronts, dropping to fourth in the Belgian top-flight and in danger of dropping out of a European place altogether, just a point above fifth.

Billed as one of the more intriguing matchups between two teams from outside Europe's Big Five leagues, it could be elementary as the second-leg hosts look to hold serve and advance, while the visitors dream of a famous upset.

Benfica vs Club Brugge match facts

  • Date: Tuesday, March 7
  • Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 7:00 am AEDT (Wed, Mar. 8)
  • Location: Estadio da Luz (Lisbon, Portugal)
  • Official: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)
  • First leg: Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica (Feb. 15, 2023)

Benfica vs Club Brugge prediction, odds

  • Moneyline lean: Benfica (-275)
  • Score prediction: Benfica 3-0 Club Brugge
  • Who will advance: Benfica (-15000)

There will be no upset here. Club Brugge may be up to the task in this match alone, but turning around a two-goal deficit on the road against a defensively stout Benfica side is just too tall an order.

Benfica win -275 -335 4/9 1.44
Draw +425 +463 15/4 4.40
Brugge win +650 +741 11/2 7.00
Both teams
to score Y / N 		-115 / -125 -128 / -121 10/11, 4/5 1.80 / 1.91
Over / Under
2.5 goals 		-185 / +130 -179 / +185 4/6, 11/10 1.64 / 2.15
Benfica advance -15000 1/250 1.01
Brugge advance +2500 33/1 17.00

    Benfica vs Club Brugge: best bet

    • Pick: Benfica -1.5 goal handicap
    • Odds: +115 ( BetMGM )

    Club Brugge was a force in the first half of the season, but it's all fallen apart. And when I say fallen apart, I don't just mean they're in danger of not qualifying for the European competition next year, which they are. I mean got smacked by relegation-threatened Oostende 3-0 on the road over the weekend.

    Meanwhile, Benfica are in exceptional goalscoring form. They know they won't need to pour on the goals, but they can if they find themselves in a position to.

    Benfica vs Club Brugge live stream, TV channel

    MORE: Watch Premier League matches live with fuboTV in USA

    TV channel Streaming
    USA Paramount+, ViX
    Canada DAZN
    UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport
    Australia Stan Sport
    New Zealand Spark Sport
    India Sony TEN 1 Sony LIV, JioTV
    Hong Kong beIN Sports 4 beIN Sports Connect
    Malaysia beIN Sports Connect
    Singapore beIN Sports Connect, StarHub TV+
