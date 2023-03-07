Open in App
Hilton Head Island, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Buster Murdaugh calls the police on photographers following him days after father jailed

By Namita Singh,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUOhI_0lA5sTOx00

Alex Murdaugh ’s only surviving son filed a police complaint over the weekend about being harassed by national media reporters.

Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul.

In the report filed before Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Buster Murdaugh informed them about pictures published in the New York Post showing him and his girlfriend inside his Hilton Head home.

He told the police that they reviewed ring camera video and “observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger” lingering outside their house at 6.39pm on 4 March.

“Buster said he and his girlfriend [Brooklynn White] reviewed Ring camera video from the residence and observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger outside the residence on Saturday evening,” reported the Daily Beast,citing the police report.

“Buster believes the occupant of this vehicle took the photo, judging by Buster’s position in the residence when the photo was captured. No other identifiable vehicle or suspect information was noted.”

According to the report, police will deploy extra patrol cars around his residence, further advising him to contact the sheriff’s office “if he or his girlfriend note anything suspicious outside”.

Soon after, Mr Murdaugh’s girlfriend contacted the authorities, informing them about “being followed by the media” in a grey Chevrolet SUV.

The suspicious car was followed by the police for “speeding and making improper lane change”. The driver, who had a camera bag on the passenger seat, was released after being warned about the traffic violation.

Murdaugh, who enjoyed the privileges that came from being the heir to a local legal dynasty, had evaded justice for 13 months after murdering his wife and son in a brutal fashion on the family’s estate.

For a decade, he got away with stealing millions of dollars from his law firm, legal clients and friends .

But, in the end, his son Paul, unknowingly helped cement his downfall from beyond the grave with a damning 50-second cellphone video of a dog .

As prosecutor Creighton Waters said in his closing argument for the state, this video “changed everything”.

The video, taken by Paul on the night of 7 June 2021, captured his father, mother Maggie and himself all together at the dog kennels of the family’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate just minutes before Maggie and Paul were murdered.

This video placed Murdaugh – and only him – at the crime scene around the time his wife and son were killed.

Apart from this, the video destroyed Murdaugh’s alibi and proved he had lied about the last time he claimed to have seen his wife and son alive.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hilton Head Island, SC newsLocal Hilton Head Island, SC
Here's What Happened to the Dogs Who Witnessed the Murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh
Islandton, SC6 days ago
Who is Brooklynn White? What we know about Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend
Hilton Head Island, SC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alex Murdaugh’s brother: convicted killer ‘not telling the truth’ about double murders
Islandton, SC2 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh kicked Alex out of home after suspecting he had an affair 15 years ago, sister tells trial
Walterboro, SC23 days ago
Ex-inmate: Murdaugh’s likely prison is dangerous
Walterboro, SC6 days ago
Bodycam footage released in Murdaugh trial shows grisly crime scene
Islandton, SC24 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Murdaugh boat crash victim Mallory Beach's father declined handshake with Alex Murdaugh's brother in court
Walterboro, SC14 hours ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister says Alex told her wife and son didn’t suffer in horrific murders
Walterboro, SC23 days ago
Alex Murdaugh's Maximum-Security Prison Has A Disturbing History Of Violent Inmate Assaults & Alleged Crooked Cops
Columbia, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy