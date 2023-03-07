Buster Murdaugh calls the police on photographers following him days after father jailed

Alex Murdaugh ’s only surviving son filed a police complaint over the weekend about being harassed by national media reporters.

Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul.

In the report filed before Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Buster Murdaugh informed them about pictures published in the New York Post showing him and his girlfriend inside his Hilton Head home.

He told the police that they reviewed ring camera video and “observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger” lingering outside their house at 6.39pm on 4 March.

“Buster said he and his girlfriend [Brooklynn White] reviewed Ring camera video from the residence and observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger outside the residence on Saturday evening,” reported the Daily Beast,citing the police report.

“Buster believes the occupant of this vehicle took the photo, judging by Buster’s position in the residence when the photo was captured. No other identifiable vehicle or suspect information was noted.”

According to the report, police will deploy extra patrol cars around his residence, further advising him to contact the sheriff’s office “if he or his girlfriend note anything suspicious outside”.

Soon after, Mr Murdaugh’s girlfriend contacted the authorities, informing them about “being followed by the media” in a grey Chevrolet SUV.

The suspicious car was followed by the police for “speeding and making improper lane change”. The driver, who had a camera bag on the passenger seat, was released after being warned about the traffic violation.

Murdaugh, who enjoyed the privileges that came from being the heir to a local legal dynasty, had evaded justice for 13 months after murdering his wife and son in a brutal fashion on the family’s estate.

For a decade, he got away with stealing millions of dollars from his law firm, legal clients and friends .

But, in the end, his son Paul, unknowingly helped cement his downfall from beyond the grave with a damning 50-second cellphone video of a dog .

As prosecutor Creighton Waters said in his closing argument for the state, this video “changed everything”.

The video, taken by Paul on the night of 7 June 2021, captured his father, mother Maggie and himself all together at the dog kennels of the family’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate just minutes before Maggie and Paul were murdered.

This video placed Murdaugh – and only him – at the crime scene around the time his wife and son were killed.

Apart from this, the video destroyed Murdaugh’s alibi and proved he had lied about the last time he claimed to have seen his wife and son alive.