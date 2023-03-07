Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Murray scores 24 points, Nuggets rally past Raptors 118-113

By DENNIS GEORGATOS,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yK4dd_0lA5pEIf00
1 of 5

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 20 and the Denver Nuggets scored the last six points of the game to pull out a 118-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Aaron Gordon added 19 points for the Nuggets, who won their ninth in a row at home. They improved to 24-1 in their last 25 games at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of another triple-double. He had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

“It was a great win, all business” Murray said. “We move on to the next. We did what we had to do and I think that’s part of the reason we’re so successful; just move on to the next game and take care of business.”

Fred VanVleet had 21 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam added 19.

Siakam’s jumper with 2:20 remaining gave the Raptors a six-point edge, but the Nuggets rattled off seven straight points to go up 112-111 with 1:15 left.

VanVleet hit a pair of free throws as Toronto regained a one-point lead, but Denver scored the final six points, all on free throws, to secure the win. Murray converted a free throw in that final stretch after Scottie Barnes was called for a technical following a foul by Jakob Poeltl and ejected by referee Scott Foster.

“I was just saying something to myself and I guess he took offense to it, so just kicked me out of the game,” Barnes said.

Foster said Barnes was ejected with just one technical foul for using verbiage which “directly questioned the integrity of the crew.” Denver outscored Toronto 35-25 in the final quarter. “It was another example of our defense stepping up when the game was on the line,” coach Michael Malone said. “We had timely stops, big baskets, big free throws, winning the challenge (that reversed a foul call on Jokic in the late going) and then winning that jump ball and getting to the free throw line on a technical. A lot of things went our way at the end. We were down the whole game but we stayed with it.” The Raptors finished with more second-chance points (20) than the Nuggets (14) and maintained a lead for most of the game. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said a similar effort on most any other night would produce a win.

“We play like that, we’re probably going to be able to beat anybody,” he said. “We probably outplayed them and executed really well and all those things. We just didn’t quite get it done at the very, very end.”

The Raptors led by as many as 10 points in the first half but Denver closed the second quarter with a 7-0 run to pull to 61-58 at the break. The burst included a 3-pointer by Porter and a dunk by Gordon off Jokic’s alley-oop pass in the final minute of the period.

Murray scored 12 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer midway through the period that put the Nuggets up 72-69 for their first lead of the game. But the Raptors fought back to take an 88-83 lead into the fourth quarter and led 101-93 when Siakam converted a hook shot with 7:08 left to play.

TIP-INS

Raptors: All five starters scored in double figures, the fifth time that has happened this season. ... VanVleet also had 14 assists.

Nuggets: F Zeke Nnaji remains sidelined indefinitely by a right shoulder injury. ... The Nuggets are a league-best 30-4 at home this season. ...Jokic’s streak of 10 straight triple-doubles at home was snapped. He has finished an assist or rebound shy of a triple-double nine times this season. … Murray made five of his 10 3-point tries and now has 803 in his career, one shy of the Nuggets’ franchise mark held by Will Barton, who was in the arena as a member of the Raptors.

Raptors: Continue their five-game road trip Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Nuggets: Close out a three-game homestand Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Colorado hosts Arizona in Central Division play
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bucks vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Odds
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Knicks' Jalen Brunson sidelined again by left foot soreness
New York City, NY2 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Teen charged in shooting that left 3 dead at home outside Chicago
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
Kansas coach Bill Self sidelined after medical procedure
Lawrence, KS1 hour ago
Red Wings host the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins
Detroit, MI5 hours ago
Wild visit the Sharks, aim to continue road winning streak
San Jose, CA5 hours ago
Flyers look to stop road losing streak, face the Penguins
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Kings host the Predators after Kempe’s 2-goal game
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Blue Jackets bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blues
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
New York in action against Washington following overtime victory
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Utah State beats New Mexico 91-76 in Mountain West quarters
Logan, UT5 hours ago
Montreal takes losing streak into game against New Jersey
Newark, NJ5 hours ago
Minnesota United plays the New York Red Bulls after shutout victory
Saint Paul, MN6 hours ago
Inter Miami brings shutout streak into matchup against New York City FC
New York City, NY6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy