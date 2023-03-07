Open in App
Two teens arrested after punching deputies at Lee County Fair

By Joe Espy,

3 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The final weekend of fair festivities can be bittersweet as we cherish our final moments before saying goodbye to the beloved attractions until next year.

For two Fort Myers teens, their last moments inside the 2023 Lee County Fair were memorable for all of the wrong reasons.

It was never out of the ordinary for things to get ‘rowdy’ at the fair as day fun shifted to nighttime shenanigans.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), on the night of March 4, a swarm of people formed and multiple deputies helped escort the crowd out of the fair at around 11:30 p.m.

While the large group was leaving, deputies overheard a person mention ‘popping’. Deputies tried getting information from the crowd about the possible violent threat that was made.

During the frenzy, a boy wearing a black hoodie that covered his face walked up next to the deputy who was still seeking answers from the people near where the threat was made. The boy, however, had no answers for the deputy and quickly walked away, LCSO said.

His absence was short-lived… and this time, he returned with something to offer the perplexed deputy. The deputy couldn’t see the boy’s face — still concealed by his hoodie. But the boy made it clear he could see his, punching the deputy in the side of the face.

According to the report, the boy identified as 14-year-old Carez Butler was quickly wrestled to the ground by the stricken deputy. Butler continued to resist once he was put on the ground. That was when the deputy delivered a blow of his own, striking Butler in the right side of the head. This put an end to the struggle and Butler was taken into custody.

While one deputy had his hands full with Butler, another deputy was still working to escort kids out of the fair.

When the large crowd formed initially, this particular deputy tried to break up the group that was swarming the other deputy. Suddenly, a boy approached the deputy and punched him too — right in the side of the face. The deputy tried to take the boy to the ground, but a struggle ensued as he continued to swing at the deputy.

None of the additional punches connected, and another deputy arrived to detain the boy. John Wilson, 17, was taken into custody.

Butler and Wilson face charges of battery on an officer and resisting without violence. The parents of the boys were notified prior to their arrests.

