The Columbia Police Department released more details from a fatal motorcycle accident in south Columbia that left one dead.

CPD responded to a call at approximately 12:24 p.m. on March 6 for a reported traffic collision involving two vehicles, police said on social media. Officers were dispatched to the area of West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Drive

When officers arrived, they learned a motorcycle had collided with a Toyota RAV4. The juvenile riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as a Rock Bridge student after a letter was sent to the Rock Bridge community.

"News of the accident is traveling quickly among members of our community," Rock Bridge principal Sirna wrote in an email to the Rock Bridge community. "Words cannot express how difficult it is to lose one of our students. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family. As soon as we are able, we’ll send additional information to our families and student body."

CPD has notified the next of kin and wrote that it extends condolences to the victim's friends and family. A tweet from the Rock Bridge baseball team memorialized and celebrated the memory of Cash Martin.

"#19 Cash Martin," the tweet said. "Bruin Family Forever."

According to CPD, a CPD Traffic Unit investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling west on Nifong Boulevard near Baurichter Drive. The Toyota was traveling east on Nifong and was making a left turn onto a private drive.

Police said the motorcycle struck the Toyota's passenger side. The juvenile was ejected from the motorcycle due to the impact. The driver of the Toyota, an adult male, did not require medical assistance.

Police are urging caution when commuting on a road, whether it's in a vehicle, a bike or on foot.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Details emerge from fatal accident that killed a Rock Bridge student