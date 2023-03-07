Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Senators: Alex Stalock pitches a shutout as Hawks sweep Senators

By Jack Heinrich,

3 days ago

Kevin Powell recaps the Blackhawks 5-0 win to sweep the season series against the Ottawa Senators! Kevin and John Wiedeman are joined by forward Andreas Athanasiou to break down the win! Later on Postgame thoughts from forward Anders Bjork, defensemen Seth Jones, and goaltender Alex Stalock.

The Blackhawks hit the road to take on the rival Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, March 8th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show, and then John Wiedeman with Troy Muarry on the call at 6:30pm.

