Los Angeles County, CA
HeySoCal

LA County health officials report 37 new COVID-19 deaths

By City News Service Inc.,

3 days ago
The coronavirus memorial at the Griffith Observatory in December 2021. | Photo courtesy of Ron Cogswell/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Los Angeles County logged 37 new COVID-19-related deaths over a three-day period ending Monday, along with nearly 1,900 new infections.

The county, which no longer releases statistics on weekends, reported 16 virus-related deaths from Saturday, 13 from Sunday and eight for Monday. The figures do not mean the deaths actually occurred on those days, reflecting only the days on which the deaths were reported.

The new fatalities gave the county an overall death toll of 35,771. A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, health officials have said.

County health officials logged a total of 1,893 new COVID infections over the three-day period, giving the county a cumulative total of 3,709,883 from throughout the pandemic. Daily case numbers released by the county are undercounts of actual virus activity in the county, due to people who use at-home tests and don’t report the results, and others who don’t test at all.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 5.1% as of Monday, roughly steady from the past week.

An updated number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals was not immediately available. As of Saturday, there were 649 such patients in the county, with 77 being treated in intensive care units.

