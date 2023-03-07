Huerter has 25, Sabonis a triple-double, Kings beat Pelicans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 25 points, Domantas Sabonis had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 on Monday night.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He leads the NBA with 52 double-doubles.

Huerter added eight assists and five rebounds for the Kings (38-26). Sacramento has won six of its first seven games after the All-Star break.

The Kings outscored the Pelicans 38-20 in the third quarter after the game was tied at 59-all at halftime.

Davion Mitchell got the start for injured Kings star De’Aaron Fox and scored 15 points and added six assists. Trey Lyles scored 14 points off the bench.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points for the Pelicans (31-34). New Orleans has lost six of its last seven games,

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Jose Alvarado missed the game with a right tibial stress reaction.

Kings: Fox was ruled out before the game with a hamstring injury. … Harrison Barnes received a technical foul with 5:29 left in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host New York on Thursday. Pelicans: Host Dallas on Wednesday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports